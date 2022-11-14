A K Spintex standalone net profit rises 5975.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 68.27% to Rs 28.69 crore Net profit of A K Spintex rose 5975.00% to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 68.27% to Rs 28.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales28.6917.05 68 OPM %17.956.45 -PBDT4.980.89 460 PBT3.180.05 6260 NP2.430.04 5975 Net profit of A K Spintex rose 5975.00% to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 68.27% to Rs 28.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.28.6917.0517.956.454.980.893.180.052.430.04 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



