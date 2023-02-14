Aarcon Facilities standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.11 crore Net profit of Aarcon Facilities declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.110.22 -50 OPM %36.3622.73 -PBDT0.040.05 -20 PBT0.040.05 -20 NP0.040.05 -20 Net profit of Aarcon Facilities declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.110.2236.3622.730.040.050.040.050.040.05



