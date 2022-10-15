Abans Finance Pvt standalone net profit declines 53.13% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales decline 26.69% to Rs 6.62 croreNet profit of Abans Finance Pvt declined 53.13% to Rs 2.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 26.69% to Rs 6.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales6.629.03 -27 OPM %67.3780.84 -PBDT3.457.12 -52 PBT3.367.03 -52 NP2.405.12 -53
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Sat,October 15 2022 17:47 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read