Abbott India Ltd soars 0.91%, rises for fifth straight session

Abbott India Ltd is quoting at Rs 22306.1, up 0.91% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.41% in last one year as compared to a 0.35% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.8% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

Abbott India Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 22306.1, up 0.91% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 17875.4. The Sensex is at 59907.51, down 0.74%. Abbott India Ltd has risen around 10.38% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Abbott India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12753.2, down 0.9% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9118 shares today, compared to the daily average of 19480 shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 22340, up 0.48% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 53.24 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

