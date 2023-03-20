Abbott India Ltd spurts 0.25%, gains for five straight sessions

Abbott India Ltd is quoting at Rs 20980, up 0.25% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.61% in last one year as compared to a 1.36% drop in NIFTY and a 14.17% drop in the Nifty Metal.

Abbott India Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 20980, up 0.25% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.26% on the day, quoting at 16884.4. The Sensex is at 57259.54, down 1.26%. Abbott India Ltd has risen around 4.75% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Abbott India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11676.15, down 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3242 shares today, compared to the daily average of 9644 shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 21019.35, up 0.14% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 47.81 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

