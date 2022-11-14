Abbott India Ltd spurts 1.21%, gains for third straight session

Abbott India Ltd is quoting at Rs 19550.05, up 1.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.01% in last one year as compared to a 1.2% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.2% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Abbott India Ltd is up for a third straight session today.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Abbott India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13015.65, down 0.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7659 shares today, compared to the daily average of 12492 shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 19700.05, up 1.7% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 50.72 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

