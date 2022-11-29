ABSLAMC to set up new unit at GIFT City

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (ABSLAMC) has been granted approval by IFSCA on 28 November 2022 to act as Registered Fund Management Entity (NonRetail) and carry out Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) and Portfolio Management Services (PMS) through a branch office in International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in India.

ABSLAMC's move to set up a new unit at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) is a strategic step towards growth of its international business, to expand its reach and service global clients, including NRIs for investing in India.

