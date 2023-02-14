Accel consolidated net profit declines 33.08% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 39.03% to Rs 41.07 croreNet profit of Accel declined 33.08% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 39.03% to Rs 41.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 29.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales41.0729.54 39 OPM %14.2913.00 -PBDT4.374.46 -2 PBT2.492.90 -14 NP1.742.60 -33
First Published: Tue,February 14 2023 07:47 IST
