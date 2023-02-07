Action Construction Equipment consolidated net profit rises 69.92% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 27.43% to Rs 556.33 crore Net profit of Action Construction Equipment rose 69.92% to Rs 46.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 27.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 27.43% to Rs 556.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 436.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales556.33436.58 27 OPM %11.129.02 -PBDT66.4140.85 63 PBT62.0336.89 68 NP46.4927.36 70



