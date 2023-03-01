Adani Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Rupa & Company Ltd, Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd, Dollar Industries Ltd and Carysil Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 March 2023.

Adani Enterprises Ltd soared 12.09% to Rs 1528.95 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rupa & Company Ltd spiked 11.56% to Rs 228.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 80228 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20478 shares in the past one month.

Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd surged 9.80% to Rs 83.17. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dollar Industries Ltd gained 9.46% to Rs 346.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19144 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3468 shares in the past one month.

Carysil Ltd added 9.22% to Rs 561.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8014 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14137 shares in the past one month.

