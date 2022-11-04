Adani Enterprises Ltd spurts 3.62%, gains for fifth straight session

Adani Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 3720.5, up 3.62% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 137.24% in last one year as compared to a 0.11% slide in NIFTY and a 7.53% slide in the Nifty Media.

Adani Enterprises Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3720.5, up 3.62% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 18048.8. The Sensex is at 60741.37, down 0.16%. Adani Enterprises Ltd has gained around 13.26% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6068.75, up 2.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 25.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.88 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3780.6, up 4.76% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 451.14 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

