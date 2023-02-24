Adani Green Energy Ltd down for fifth straight session

Adani Green Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 486.5, down 5% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock gained for a third straight session today in last one year as compared to a 4.75% down 0.32%. in NIFTY and a 7.41% up 25% in the Nifty Auto index.

Adani Green Energy Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 486.5, down 5% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 17448.9. The Sensex is at 59386.87, down 0.37%.Adani Green Energy Ltd has lost around 73.81% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Adani Green Energy Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 14.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21801.8, up 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 44.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News