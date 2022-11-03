Adani Total Gas consolidated net profit rises 1.20% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 72.09% to Rs 1115.50 crore Net profit of Adani Total Gas rose 1.20% to Rs 160.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 158.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 72.09% to Rs 1115.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 648.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1115.50648.19 72 OPM %20.2835.70 -PBDT214.96233.77 -8 PBT187.53213.09 -12 NP160.02158.12 1



