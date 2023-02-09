Adani Total Gas consolidated net profit rises 17.69% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.17% to Rs 1105.56 crore Net profit of Adani Total Gas rose 17.69% to Rs 150.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 127.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.17% to Rs 1105.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 883.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1105.56883.27 25 OPM %20.8023.02 -PBDT231.82197.93 17 PBT200.76176.95 13 NP150.19127.61 18



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)