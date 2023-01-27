Adani Total Gas Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Adani Green Energy Ltd, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd, Adani Transmission Ltd and GTL Infrastructure Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 January 2023.

Adani Total Gas Ltd crashed 20.00% to Rs 2934.55 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 95420 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21104 shares in the past one month.

Adani Green Energy Ltd lost 19.91% to Rs 1486. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72444 shares in the past one month.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd tumbled 19.86% to Rs 2696.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6054 shares in the past one month.

Adani Transmission Ltd slipped 19.80% to Rs 2014.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23924 shares in the past one month.

GTL Infrastructure Ltd pared 18.52% to Rs 0.88. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 673.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 121.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

