Adani Total Gas Ltd Surges 0.9%

Adani Total Gas Ltd has lost 1.14% over last one month compared to 3.13% gain in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 2.04% rise in the SENSEX

Adani Total Gas Ltd gained 0.9% today to trade at Rs 3756.15. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index is up 0.53% to quote at 20590.34. The index is up 3.13 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd increased 0.45% and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd added 0.4% on the day. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index went up 14.31 % over last one year compared to the 6.46% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 95 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 14934 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3910 on 15 Nov 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1513 on 22 Feb 2022.

