Adani Total Gas Q3 PAT rises 13% YoY to Rs 148 cr

Adani Total Gas' standalone net profit rose 12.8% to Rs 148.39 crore in Q3 FY23 from Rs 131.58 crore reported in Q3 FY22.

Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) was at Rs 1,105.56 crore in Q3 FY23, registering a growth of 25.2% as against Rs 883.27 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Profit before tax grew 13.6% year on year to Rs 201.06 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2022.

EBITDA stood at Rs 238 crore in Q3 FY23, up 12.8% from Rs 211 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses spiked 30.11% YoY to Rs 992.64 crore in Q3 FY23. Cost of natural gas and traded items was at Rs 775.04 crore (up 27.39% YoY) and employee expenses stood at Rs 16.51 crore (up 24.79% YoY).

The total sales volume declined 3.12% to 186 million metric standard cubic meter (MMSCM) in Q3 FY23 as against 192 MMSCM posted in Q3 FY22. Compressed natural gas (CNG) sales jumped 14.85% to 116 MMSCM in Q3 FY23 as compared to 101 MMSCM in reported Q3 FY22. Piped natural gas (PNG) sales tumbled 23.08% to 70 MMSCM in Q3 FY23 over 91 MMSCM recorded in the same period last year.

The company said that the dip in PNG volume was mainly due to lesser offtake of gas largely by industrial consumers owing to high PNG prices resulting from higher gas cost. On the other hand, CNG volumes improved on account of customer activities along with network expansion of CNG stations.

On the debt position, the company's debt-to-equity ratio was at 0.4x and the net debt-to-EBITDA (annualised) stood at 0.9x.

Suresh P Manglani, CEO of Adani Total Gas, said, During the quarter, ATGL has delivered a good performance with its calibrated approach despite the high input gas price scenario. While gas sector has been seeing volatility in prices due to geopolitical issues, we have seen a moderation in the international gas prices in the recent weeks. We are confident that this, coupled with the increase in domestic gas supply and expected increased allocation to the city gas distribution (CGD) sector, will drive increased demand across both PNG and CNG segments.

Further, in line with our strategy on acceleration and to boost eco system for PNG and CNG in new Geographical Areas (GAs), we have already completed minimum work program for FY24 towards the steel pipeline network in 11 out of 15 of our Geographical Areas awarded in 9th and 10th Round and working with a virtual pipeline in the balance GAs. Similarly, we have also completed the CNG stations required for minimum work program for FY24 in 14 Geographical Areas out of 15 Geographical Areas, for 9th and 10th round GAs to develop an ecosystem in these Geographical Areas, he added.

Adani Total Gas is one of India's leading private players in developing city gas distribution (CGD) networks to supply piped natural gas (PNG) to industrial, commercial, domestic (residential) customers and compressed natural gas (CNG) to the transport sector.

Shares of Adani Total Gas locked in a lower circuit of 5% at Rs 1,258.25 on the BSE.

