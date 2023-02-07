Adani Transmission consolidated net profit rises 77.78% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 25.40% to Rs 3277.03 croreNet profit of Adani Transmission rose 77.78% to Rs 474.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 267.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.40% to Rs 3277.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2613.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3277.032613.35 25 OPM %45.0934.47 -PBDT1010.69764.65 32 PBT600.32401.91 49 NP474.72267.03 78
