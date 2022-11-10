ADC India Communications standalone net profit rises 59.78% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 9.74% to Rs 36.51 croreNet profit of ADC India Communications rose 59.78% to Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.74% to Rs 36.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 33.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales36.5133.27 10 OPM %9.727.03 -PBDT3.942.50 58 PBT3.892.42 61 NP2.861.79 60
First Published: Thu,November 10 2022 12:18 IST
