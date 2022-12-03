Aditya Birla Capital allots 43,181 equity shares under ESOP
Aditya Birla Capital has allotted 43,181 Equity Shares of the face value of Rs 10/- each on 2 December 2022 pursuant to exercise of Options under ABCL Scheme 2017.
Consequent to the above allotment, the Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company will increase from Rs 24,16,82,18,590 (i.e. 2,41,68,21,859 equity shares of face value Rs 10/- each) to Rs 24,16,86,50,400 (i.e. 2,41,68,65,040 equity shares of face value Rs 10/- each)
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel