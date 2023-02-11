Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) standalone net profit rises 17.29% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 15.54% to Rs 29.00 croreNet profit of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) rose 17.29% to Rs 8.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.54% to Rs 29.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 25.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales29.0025.10 16 OPM %40.5246.02 -PBDT12.4311.72 6 PBT11.7911.04 7 NP8.757.46 17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Sat,February 11 2023 07:36 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read