Agarwal Duplex Board Mills standalone net profit declines 42.86% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 7.46% to Rs 49.90 crore

Net profit of Agarwal Duplex Board Mills declined 42.86% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 7.46% to Rs 49.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 53.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales49.9053.92 -7 OPM %0.582.49 -PBDT0.291.13 -74 PBT0.290.69 -58 NP0.280.49 -43

First Published: Fri,February 24 2023 07:34 IST
