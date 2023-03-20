Ahluwalia Contracts bags order worth Rs 723 cr

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) announced on Monday that it has secured an order for construction of cancer hospital building in Mumbai for about Rs 723.34 crore.

The project involves construction of cancer hospital building - platinum jubilee block for Tata Memorial Centre at Parel, Mumbai worth of Rs 723.34 crore approximately.

"The order inflow during the FY 2022-23 stands at Rs 5056.97 crore, till date. the company said in a statement.

Ahluwalia Contracts' project portfolio encompasses projects across residential and commercial complexes, hotels, institutional buildings, hospitals and corporate offices, information technology (IT) parks and industrial complexes.

On consolidated basis, the company reported 9.3% rise in net profit to Rs 39.10 crore despite of 10.8% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 622.84 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

