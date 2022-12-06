Ahluwalia Contracts gains on bagging Rs 175-cr order
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) jumped 4.24% to Rs 457.50 after the company said that it has secured new construction orders worth Rs 174.88 crore.The project involves construction of 5000 seating capacity public auditorium at Guwahati from executive engineer, PWD, Dispur, Guwahati (Assam) worth of Rs 174.88 crores approximately.
"The order inflow during the FY 2022-23 stands at Rs 3962.24 crore, till date. the company said in a statement.
Ahluwalia Contracts' project portfolio encompasses projects across residential and commercial complexes, hotels, institutional buildings, hospitals and corporate offices, information technology (IT) parks and industrial complexes.
On consolidated basis, the company reported 9.3% rise in net profit to Rs 39.10 crore despite of 10.8% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 622.84 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.
