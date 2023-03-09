Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA tentative approval for Brexpiprazole Tablets

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received tentative approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Brexpiprazole Tablets, 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 2 mg, 3 mg and 4 mg. The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Rexulti Tablets, 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 2 mg, 3 mg and 4 mg, of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Limited (Otsuka).

Brexpiprazole Tablets are indicated as an adjunctive therapy to antidepressants for the treatment of major depressive disorder and for treatment of schizophrenia. It may not be indicated for certain other uses due to unexpired exclusivities for the RLD for such uses.

Brexpiprazole Tablets, 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 2 mg, 3 mg and 4 mg have an estimated market size of US$ 1.6 billion for twelve months ending Dec 2022 according to IQVIA.

Alembic has a cumulative total of 184 ANDA approvals (160 final approvals and 24 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

