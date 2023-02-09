Alfred Herbert (India) consolidated net profit declines 81.36% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 4.55% to Rs 0.42 crore Net profit of Alfred Herbert (India) declined 81.36% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 4.55% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.420.44 -5 OPM %7.14-9.09 -PBDT0.140.62 -77 PBT0.090.57 -84 NP0.110.59 -81



