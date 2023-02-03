Algoquant Fintech standalone net profit rises 616.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.52% to Rs 5.75 crore Net profit of Algoquant Fintech rose 616.00% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.52% to Rs 5.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5.755.11 13 OPM %34.617.83 -PBDT2.030.23 783 PBT1.980.22 800 NP1.790.25 616



