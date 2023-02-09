Alkyl Amines reports Q3 PAT at Rs 46 cr
On standalone basis, Alkyl Amines Chemicals' net profit fell 0.39% to Rs 45.70 crore in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 45.88 crore in Q3 FY22.Revenue from operations rose 3.15% to Rs 388.52 crore in Q3 FY23 as compared with Rs 376.66 crore in Q3 FY22.
Profit before tax rose 0.61% to Rs 62.64 crore in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 62.26 crore in corresponding quarter last year.
Total Expenses rose 3.53% to Rs 330.23 crore in Q3 FY23 compared with Rs 318.97 crore in corresponding quarter last year. Employee benefit expense was at Rs 23.60 crore (up 11.53% YoY) while cost of raw material consumed stood at Rs 206.58 crore (down 5.47% YoY).
Alkyl Amines Chemicals is engaged in manufacturing and selling of specialty chemicals.
The scrip shed 0.67% to Rs 2601.35 on the BSE.
