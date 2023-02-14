Allcargo Logistics consolidated net profit declines 53.27% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales decline 26.80% to Rs 4099.02 croreNet profit of Allcargo Logistics declined 53.27% to Rs 155.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 333.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 26.80% to Rs 4099.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5599.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4099.025599.41 -27 OPM %5.447.75 -PBDT208.17457.77 -55 PBT138.83398.17 -65 NP155.92333.66 -53
First Published: Tue,February 14 2023 08:58 IST
