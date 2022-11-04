Amara Raja Batteries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Repco Home Finance Ltd and Action Construction Equipment Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 November 2022.

Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Repco Home Finance Ltd and Action Construction Equipment Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 November 2022.

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd spiked 10.72% to Rs 575.5 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59582 shares in the past one month.

Indian Overseas Bank soared 10.08% to Rs 21.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 31.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bank of Maharashtra surged 8.06% to Rs 22.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 49.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

Repco Home Finance Ltd rose 7.38% to Rs 233.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 20835 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29484 shares in the past one month.

Action Construction Equipment Ltd spurt 7.20% to Rs 320. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48216 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News