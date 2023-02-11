Amines & Plasticizers consolidated net profit rises 36.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.60% to Rs 160.63 crore Net profit of Amines & Plasticizers rose 36.67% to Rs 4.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.60% to Rs 160.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 142.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales160.63142.66 13 OPM %5.735.18 -PBDT7.666.29 22 PBT6.455.09 27 NP4.923.60 37 Net profit of Amines & Plasticizers rose 36.67% to Rs 4.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.60% to Rs 160.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 142.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.160.63142.665.735.187.666.296.455.094.923.60 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)