AMS Polymers standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.95% to Rs 20.21 crore Net profit of AMS Polymers rose 150.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 26.95% to Rs 20.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales20.2115.92 27 OPM %0.590.82 -PBDT0.080.03 167 PBT0.070.03 133 NP0.050.02 150



