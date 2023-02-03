AMS Polymers standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the December 2022 quarter
Capital Market | | Last Updated at February 03 2023 09:04 IST
Sales rise 26.95% to Rs 20.21 croreNet profit of AMS Polymers rose 150.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 26.95% to Rs 20.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales20.2115.92 27 OPM %0.590.82 -PBDT0.080.03 167 PBT0.070.03 133 NP0.050.02 150
