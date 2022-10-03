Ansal Housing Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Akshar Spintex Ltd, Globalspace Technologies Ltd, Muthoot Capital Services Ltd and Gulshan Polyols Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 October 2022.

Ansal Housing Ltd tumbled 13.01% to Rs 4.95 at 14:29 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91415 shares in the past one month.

Akshar Spintex Ltd crashed 10.00% to Rs 65.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9568 shares in the past one month.

Globalspace Technologies Ltd lost 6.67% to Rs 35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17412 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11983 shares in the past one month.

Muthoot Capital Services Ltd shed 6.38% to Rs 237.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5652 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40102 shares in the past one month.

Gulshan Polyols Ltd pared 6.31% to Rs 234.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9911 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5939 shares in the past one month.

