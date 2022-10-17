Anupam Rasayan signs supply agreement with European crop protection company
Anupam Rasayan has signed two contracts with one of the leading European crop protection company for supplying two new life science related specialty chemicals. The company will supply these products for the next three years under the contract. These products will be manufactured in the company's existing manufacturing facilities.
