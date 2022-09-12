Anupam Rasayan slides after fire accident at Surat plant
Anupam Rasayan India fell 4.55% to Rs 751.65 after the company reported a fire accident at its plant at Unit 6 in Sachin GIDC, Surat, on Saturday (10 September) night.The fire response team and the local fire brigade brought the fire under control in around one hour. The cause of the incident is being investigated.
"At the time of submitting this information, there are 4 fatalities reported, and 20 people are injured and are receiving treatment at the local hospital. Our priority is currently our workers and employees. We stand with our affected people and their families," the company said.
Out of the six manufacturing units spread out at different locations in Sachin GIDC of Surat district and Jhagadia GIDC of Bharuch district, the plant at Unit 6, which is an independent Unit and has the lowest capacity.
The company said it is trying to assess the damage and will take appropriate actions to operationalise the plant shortly. Also, the firm is covered for loss of assets and loss of profits under insurance.
The company is assessing the causes of the incident and shall take all the appropriate measures to avoid such incidents in the future.
Anupam Rasayan India is one of the leading companies engaged in the custom synthesis and manufacturing of specialty chemicals in India. Its business verticals are life science related specialty chemicals comprising products related to agrochemicals, personal care and pharmaceuticals, and other specialty chemicals, comprising specialty pigment and dyes, and polymer additives.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of Anupam Rasayan India rose 23.57% to Rs 39.69 crore on 31.19% rise in net sales to Rs 306.56 crore in Q1 June 2022 over Q1 June 2021.
