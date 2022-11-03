Apar Industries consolidated net profit rises 80.40% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 42.14% to Rs 3215.80 crore Net profit of Apar Industries rose 80.40% to Rs 102.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 56.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 42.14% to Rs 3215.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2262.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3215.802262.40 42 OPM %7.025.64 -PBDT166.96101.30 65 PBT140.9177.08 83 NP102.6356.89 80 Net profit of Apar Industries rose 80.40% to Rs 102.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 56.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 42.14% to Rs 3215.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2262.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3215.802262.407.025.64166.96101.30140.9177.08102.6356.89



