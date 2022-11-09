Apollo Finvest (India) standalone net profit rises 22.78% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales decline 22.67% to Rs 13.20 croreNet profit of Apollo Finvest (India) rose 22.78% to Rs 3.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 22.67% to Rs 13.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales13.2017.07 -23 OPM %35.3818.98 -PBDT4.903.46 42 PBT4.823.41 41 NP3.182.59 23
First Published: Wed,November 09 2022 15:06 IST
