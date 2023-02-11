Apollo Micro Systems consolidated net profit rises 95.27% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 27.50% to Rs 82.35 crore Net profit of Apollo Micro Systems rose 95.27% to Rs 6.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 27.50% to Rs 82.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 64.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales82.3564.59 27 OPM %23.7918.67 -PBDT13.588.48 60 PBT10.955.98 83 NP6.603.38 95 Net profit of Apollo Micro Systems rose 95.27% to Rs 6.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 27.50% to Rs 82.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 64.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.82.3564.5923.7918.6713.588.4810.955.986.603.38



