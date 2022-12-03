Apollo Tyres update on order issue by Competition Commission of India
Apollo Tyres announced that with respect to the order issued by Competition Commission of India (CCI) concerning anti-competitive practices by a few tyre manufacturing companies, including Apollo Tyres, he Company had filed an appeal against the aforesaid order before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, New Delhi (NCLAT).
Now, the NCLAT through its judgement has disposed off the appeals by remanding back the case to CCI for review.
