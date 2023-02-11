Archean Chemical Industries standalone net profit rises 100.49% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.74% to Rs 364.92 crore Net profit of Archean Chemical Industries rose 100.49% to Rs 98.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 49.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.74% to Rs 364.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 307.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales364.92307.32 19 OPM %43.8438.15 -PBDT148.2382.74 79 PBT131.4565.92 99 NP98.2849.02 100



