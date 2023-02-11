Aries Agro consolidated net profit rises 51.03% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.88% to Rs 131.94 crore Net profit of Aries Agro rose 51.03% to Rs 5.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.88% to Rs 131.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 129.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales131.94129.50 2 OPM %11.4410.46 -PBDT8.698.58 1 PBT6.686.71 0 NP5.123.39 51



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)