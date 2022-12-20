Arvind Fashions Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Himatsingka Seide Ltd, PSP Projects Ltd, Inox Wind Ltd and JK Paper Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 December 2022.

Arvind Fashions Ltd spiked 8.31% to Rs 357.05 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 58318 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26765 shares in the past one month.

Himatsingka Seide Ltd soared 7.99% to Rs 92.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 51418 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32810 shares in the past one month.

PSP Projects Ltd surged 7.77% to Rs 729.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 37298 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16378 shares in the past one month.

Inox Wind Ltd added 6.11% to Rs 116.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 61647 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53248 shares in the past one month.

JK Paper Ltd rose 5.26% to Rs 447.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61273 shares in the past one month.

