Asahi India Glass Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Dhani Services Ltd, GTL Infrastructure Ltd, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd and Grindwell Norton Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 September 2022.
Asahi India Glass Ltd crashed 5.14% to Rs 651.05 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 84087 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48740 shares in the past one month.
Dhani Services Ltd lost 4.98% to Rs 59.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.61 lakh shares in the past one month.
GTL Infrastructure Ltd tumbled 4.76% to Rs 1.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 319.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 350.87 lakh shares in the past one month.
Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd fell 4.64% to Rs 250.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19579 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.01 lakh shares in the past one month.
Grindwell Norton Ltd plummeted 3.97% to Rs 2203.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 54191 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10988 shares in the past one month.
