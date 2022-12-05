Ashiana Housing update on sales of its project 'Ashiana Advik' at Bhiwadi

Ashiana Housing updated on conversion of expression of interests into booking for phase 1 of the project Ashiana Advik at Bhiwadi (Rajasthan). Out of 65 units (with saleable value of Rs. 52.36 crores) converted into booking there are:

- 18 villas with saleable area of 44,910 sq. ft. and sale value of Rs. 25.69 crores; and - 47 flats with saleable area of 62,274 sq. ft. and sale value of Rs. 26.67 crores

Powered by Capital Market - Live News


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on

First Published: Mon,December 05 2022 18:07 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

NEWS-CMNEWS

Prev » Maharashtra Seamless allots 6.69 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]