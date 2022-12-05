Ashiana Housing update on sales of its project 'Ashiana Advik' at Bhiwadi

Ashiana Housing updated on conversion of expression of interests into booking for phase 1 of the project Ashiana Advik at Bhiwadi (Rajasthan). Out of 65 units (with saleable value of Rs. 52.36 crores) converted into booking there are:

- 18 villas with saleable area of 44,910 sq. ft. and sale value of Rs. 25.69 crores; and - 47 flats with saleable area of 62,274 sq. ft. and sale value of Rs. 26.67 crores

