Ashiana Housing update on sales of its project 'Ashiana Advik' at Bhiwadi
Ashiana Housing updated on conversion of expression of interests into booking for phase 1 of the project Ashiana Advik at Bhiwadi (Rajasthan). Out of 65 units (with saleable value of Rs. 52.36 crores) converted into booking there are:
- 18 villas with saleable area of 44,910 sq. ft. and sale value of Rs. 25.69 crores; and - 47 flats with saleable area of 62,274 sq. ft. and sale value of Rs. 26.67 crores
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel