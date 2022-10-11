Ashok Leyland Ltd Slips 1.65%

Ashok Leyland Ltd has lost 8.92% over last one month compared to 4.71% fall in S&P BSE Auto index and 3.32% drop in the SENSEX

Ashok Leyland Ltd fell 1.65% today to trade at Rs 151.7. The S&P BSE Auto index is down 0.69% to quote at 28862.14. The index is down 4.71 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Eicher Motors Ltd decreased 1.25% and Uno Minda Ltd lost 1.06% on the day. The S&P BSE Auto index went up 13.24 % over last one year compared to the 3.87% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 23.57 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.98 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 169.4 on 06 Sep 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 93.2 on 08 Mar 2022.

