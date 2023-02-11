Ashoka Buildcon consolidated net profit declines 65.32% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 35.80% to Rs 1956.25 crore Net profit of Ashoka Buildcon declined 65.32% to Rs 136.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 392.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 35.80% to Rs 1956.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1440.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1956.251440.49 36 OPM %25.0527.65 -PBDT240.25182.73 31 PBT152.2995.30 60 NP136.10392.47 -65



