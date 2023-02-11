Ashoka Buildcon consolidated net profit declines 65.32% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 35.80% to Rs 1956.25 croreNet profit of Ashoka Buildcon declined 65.32% to Rs 136.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 392.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 35.80% to Rs 1956.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1440.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1956.251440.49 36 OPM %25.0527.65 -PBDT240.25182.73 31 PBT152.2995.30 60 NP136.10392.47 -65
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Sat,February 11 2023 07:35 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read