Asian Fertilizers standalone net profit rises 2.74% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 11.00% to Rs 20.19 croreNet profit of Asian Fertilizers rose 2.74% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.00% to Rs 20.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales20.1918.19 11 OPM %6.496.27 -PBDT1.151.08 6 PBT1.030.96 7 NP0.750.73 3
First Published: Wed,November 09 2022 18:04 IST
