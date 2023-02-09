Asian Tea & Exports consolidated net profit declines 84.29% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 42.28% to Rs 5.57 crore Net profit of Asian Tea & Exports declined 84.29% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 42.28% to Rs 5.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5.579.65 -42 OPM %-9.1616.68 -PBDT0.351.95 -82 PBT0.311.92 -84 NP0.301.91 -84 Net profit of Asian Tea & Exports declined 84.29% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 42.28% to Rs 5.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.5.579.65-9.1616.680.351.950.311.920.301.91



