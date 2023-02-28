Asirvad Microfinance standalone net profit rises 11269.35% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.92% to Rs 418.13 crore Net profit of Asirvad Microfinance rose 11269.35% to Rs 70.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 24.92% to Rs 418.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 334.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales418.13334.73 25 OPM %60.1448.85 -PBDT112.1410.31 988 PBT103.920.77 13396 NP70.490.62 11269



