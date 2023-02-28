Associated Finman reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Capital Market | | Last Updated at February 28 2023 09:04 IST
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Associated Finman reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2022 and during the previous quarter ended December 2021.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
